Injured manatee returns to water

Sheriff&rsquo;s deputies assisted in the release of a manatee back into the wild in St James City, Florida, after the animal recovered from injuries sustained when it was hit by a boat.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live