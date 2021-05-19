Transcript for Inside look at new documentary on Tulsa’s forgotten race massacre

The most violent attacks in American history and also one of the least talked about in the spring of 1921. An angry white mob descended upon a thriving community in -- also known as black Wall Street. Killing as many as 300 black Americans and burning more than 35 city blocks. Bodies of the victims who were never recovered until now. 100 years later a dozen wooden coffins have been discovered in an unmarked graves ABC news senior national correspondent Steve hoses on it takes a deep dive. At the search for answers in a new documentary special take a look. You remember when she told you were told you and other other members your family paint well absolutely actually I was sound. Working in Los Angeles. And I wasn't at my desk and the phone rings in the clandestine they say will join me you know an account Doris what kind of Sheen. Panama and what about it what you know about it might revenue around the pan. He may admit that right and I went out to the for a disc in the machines on the front page. Of the Los Angeles Times. In the camps in the city's fear shame. On me in this my grandma and that was the first you heard about this is new Booth complete story he has. ABC news senior national correspondent Steve Moses Tommy is here with me now with more on this Steve thanks for being here friar reporting on this. The that's also massacre is one of the most violent attacks in American history but also. One of the least talked about what struck you most as you set out on the search for answers. I think that's that's that's them the big thing that struck me it was not really talked about and I will say that. You know I am super proud to be part of the team that is telling the story because. We are essentially shining a light on a bit of history that as I write in the documentary was a lost and the fog fog of age and memories you know this was a story that wasn't talked about by the black families who would happen to you. Before the descendants of the white families who perpetrated this crime all on this black neighborhood. About a hundred years ago to the day. And for very different reasons one group was either afraid or didn't hear the story afraid of I'm afraid of what would happen if today. Actually share the story the other group was embarrassed by by by what happened and so. You know we talk a lot Diane about you know this racial reckoning that we. Hope is happening in this country and it doesn't begin to happen until we sort of speak. The truth to events like this one and you know and I have also want to point out something we mentioned in this documentary. The wave that this sort of became. Known as interest Ing it did it happen in the ninety's after the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. There were lawmakers at the time who wanted to say that doubt was the greatest act of domestic terrorism in Oklahoma and there was a black lawmaker who stood up and said. While this was tragic. You know what happened in Greenwood what happened to black Wall Street. Was a greater tragedy more people were killed there was a loss of generational wealth. You know there was a neighborhood of hundreds of families of black families. That was succeeding where people had to not true success and wealth and that was taken away in this violent incident. That so many Americans are just really learning a. Out now Diane to think that it took the Oklahoma City bombing Britain to come to the national attention. In that way and Steve I know this morning the judiciary subcommittee is having a hearing. With descendants of survivors of the Tulsa massacre viola Fletcher the oldest living survivor spoke on Capitol Hill just moments ago. I want to play a clip of that for you. And name is oh look forward Fletcher. Analysts have though the Tulsa race massacre. Two weeks ago celebrated. 107. Birthday. As steel sleeve black man seen in the and shop. Blank behind its line in the history. I still smelled smoke and see farm. I still. Seem like basins is being burned. Still here and airplanes finally he would. Hear the screen so have lived through the mask every day. Concert may forgive this history but I cannot. Will not end of Osama it was a dilemma. Powerful words there from viola Fletcher survivor of the Tulsa massacre as dean I know you talk to some of these survivors are descendants of survivors how significant is it for them. To finally be sharing their stories at this level a hundred years later. Hugely significant you know the that just really moved me she is a 107. Years old and still remembers. What happened. As if it happened yesterday and that's what. We have heard from the different survivors and from their families who've heard these stories. He'll be able to you to tell this story now is hugely significant. To these black families who feel like the world has forgotten. What happened to Greenwood and you know they were there was while. A woman who are we interview in the documentary she is the granddaughter of one of the survivors and we played a clip from her just a second ago and enjoyment Condit she. And and then she told me that you know win win win all of these people like myself come to town come to Tulsa. You know come in sort of you know take part in the telling of the history that she hopes that. That when we leave and when we tell the story to America that we tell it right she kept telling me make sure that Steve you tell it right. And and and that's really one of the goals that that that high and that team that worked on this. Have it in this documentary was making sure that we tell the story right because. You know for the first time people are hearing about. The bombs that were thrown down. On this black neighborhood. The destruction that happened the generational wealth. That was lost. And Diane one very important point. The missing this is also still. A murder investigation. Up to 300 people walked out of their homes and never came back their bodies never recovered there were no funerals. For a long time in Tulsa Oklahoma there were rumors of these mass graves and what you ended up seeing happening. Is that in the black community. Those rumors persisted that no one knew for sure but they were rumors and what you heard and the rest of the city is that they'll all there's no way that can be true. Those rumors were confirms. With the discovery of these bodies not only did they find twelve coffins but they also according to these scientists who were conducting the did. Found what looked like stair steps in the mass grave that allowed you to get down to. Other graves they're still continuing their search in the next week or two there's another dig we plan to follow that. To see what they find. But I gotta tell you when they found those bodies if confirmed a lot of suspicions. That many people had across Tulsa. And really began sort of telling the truth about what happened in Tulsa this documentary of course is called Tulsa is buried truth. And the truth. Was found when they found those bodies and and people are now only beginning to discuss it it to bits of it's a powerful moment of reckoning for the city of Tulsa. Com in the documentary we hear a lot from the mayor of Tulsa as things GT buying them he is a white mayor. Whose family and non is one of the original. We're descended the original oh families to live in Tulsa. He talks about how even though one of his grandparents are father was head of the Tulsa historical society. That he never knew about the massacre until he was an adult and one of his relatives was running for mayor. That he had gotten through most of his life without knowing that this atrocity. Truly happened this is someone who should know and what's happening now is that people are hearing the story learning the story. And there is a reconciliation that's that's happening in some of it is searching for the dead. And also there's there's a big conversation. That we also touch on. About a very delicate issue and that is the issue of reparations. Should these families. Whose loved ones were killed whose property was taken and lost who never got. A single penny from insurance companies should these families be compensated. For their lost and and and that's an issue that the city of Tulsa and its residents and the state of Oklahoma are struggling with today Diane. And Steven are you also talk to singer Charlie Wilson he's one of the most famous voice is. To come out of tells lets your little bit of that conversation. Singer Charlie Wilson is one of Tulsa us most famous science. And today he's talking about it. He's the lead singer of the cafe who sold millions of records and name themselves after Greenwood. The initials G-8. We decided to go and it may cause we know who's going all over the world besides being. I losing auto and world and it would have you have to talk about that. When the band was touring in the 1980s he says they try to share the story of the massacre while they were promoting their albums. We'll start looking at us away are you shoe. I've never heard this story before so may it even that would total story. A lot of terrorists. No matter really responded to it because it is never heard of the story. Because it was forbidden to talk about. So this is Steve it excluding a little bit why wasn't so important to Charlie Wilson to spread this story to get this message out there and what's being done now to ensure that schools for example. Are now telling the story and history classes. So Charlie Wilson who is the lead singer of the gap band was born and raised in Tulsa. They named their band after the streets that that border into the neighborhood Greenwood archer and pine. Com Charlie Wilson has been wanting to tell this story that he shared with us. For a very long time and he tells the story of someone very close to him a woman from his childhood. Who survived the massacre of who shared details of what happened to her and begged him because she was so afraid of what could happen her the truth if her story was told she begged him. Not to tell the story. Until she died. She died a few years ago he is now telling her story he shares it with us we share with you. In terms of of education and you know there is a movement now to try and share the story of the massacre. In public education in particular in Oklahoma but it's running into. Some roadblocks. There is a bit of concern from the governor of Oklahoma and that. The school curriculum shouldn't be. Sharing. History lessons that make a significant population feel guilty for that history. And so there is there's a fight on going about how best. To share the story of the that the massacre the Tulsa massacre from 1921. In public schools. In the state of Oklahoma a lot of people of course who feel that the story needs to be told plainly. And honestly so we you don't I will say though that. Despite that fight there is a movement now as we are talking about. Reconciliation and America. Understanding what happened and sharing the stories Hollywood is now sharing the story of the Tulsa race massacre. In the series watchman look what Kraft country. Our documentary special. Here of course there are a number of other efforts to that are trying to tell the story essentially the word is getting out. And people are understanding and learning what happened and for many it's the first time. Diane and Steve after all be reporting on this what do you hope viewers take away from this documentary special. By a want viewers to know that it's not over. That there are families who are still struggling. With the loss of their loved ones there is something about. Having a loved one taken away from your Fam leave. Violently. And having this mystery that lasts for so long that is really tough on a family in very difficult. They're building a new history center. In tolls to celebrate. The survivors and to honor the legacy. The the the people who were killed I think that's important. But I think that that the biggest take away I think is that you know an ominous because paraphrase the mayor of tolls. Who essentially said that. Thug a government or society and when it's dealing with an awful happening. Can take a couple different approaches. To how they reconcile. That happening. One is to ignore it two. Re write the history. Two to bury it in the past the other wrist to acknowledge it up front. Speak the truth about it and then begin the healing process of moving on it is clear that the people of 1921. Took the previous approach. And what's happening now is that. The government of today the people of today the black and white families of today and black and white Americans across the country. Are deciding now's the time to speak the truth to these offense. And understand what truly happened so that we can learn from them and move past them Diane. I've seen us and sunny thanks for that unfair reporting on this and you can watch all of a nation Tulsa is very truce on Hulu right now.

