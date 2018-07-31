Inside the 1-on-1 interview with LeBron James

More
The NBA star opened a school in his hometown for at-risk students.
11:35 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the 1-on-1 interview with LeBron James

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56948151,"title":"Inside the 1-on-1 interview with LeBron James","duration":"11:35","description":"The NBA star opened a school in his hometown for at-risk students.","url":"/US/video/inside-interview-lebron-james-56948151","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.