Transcript for Inside the IRS leak that revealed billionaires’ tax avoidance strategies

And as we await president Biden speaking to American service members and their families and England we want to turned of that stunning investigation from the independent. Investigative newsroom. Pro public it just reveals. How little some of the richest Americans pay in taxes. A few drawn jaw dropping examples there group founded in 2007. Amazon founder Jim business made three point eight. Billion dollars a good year he paid zero dollars not dime. An income tax is Ben is now the richest man otherworldly and cleaned and received a 4000 dollar tax credit for his children. Little bit later in 28 dean tells a product Ilan mosque also paid no income tax investment icon Warren Buffett. From 2014 to 2018 here and that a whopping 24 point three billion dollars. He paid over that period 23 point seven million in federal income tax and that's an infant has small percentage of the money that that he made. And it is difficult. Two calculated so small so we shouldn't put out there one moment has supported raising taxes on the rich in the past and he said so get a response this report. Just amazes me on mosque aren't commenting on this report but it does raise questions about the basic bargain in our tax code. Hey everyone pays the rich should pay more how did policy makers are allow this to happen and what. Isn't working. Join us now Jesse Eisenberg he's the senior reporter and editor of pro public and Jesse first congratulations is a remarkable report. And I guess yeah. It really is it's worth looking at the pro Republica. Web site and elsewhere it's worth looking into for viewers. But but let me ask you the questioning him to not get minutes got a obvious people's it will we knew this but let's ask the question why. Why is it that the richest Americans are paying so little in income tax what do they know that the average American doesn't. Yeah I still. I think we didn't really notice I think some people may exceeding police suspected the rich you get away with things but. I don't think we really knew that people could actually pay zero income taxes you just set in your area and are. So I think that's one very important key factor but the other Peter takeaways. Is that while British people are trapped in the tax system we get salaries. And our taxes are extracted out of our salaries the ultra wealthy are into different universe there in a different system entirely they do not get salaries so we're Vegas reseller is middle class salary is just as those students paid about 80000 dollars famously a lot of text. CEOs get one dollar salaries these observer who teaches the slaves that not really self sacrifice because their weapons. Grows in ways that are not taxed so when we measured well. Growth which is really the way in com works for ultra wealthy people against their taxes we found they they. Minuscule amounts to test compared to their well. Well. Yes and one of the other things very inching in this report Jesse is the history here it wasn't always like this wasn't what what's changed. You're right it wasn't always like this there was an income tax in the civil war and regime will disclosures so. Cornelius Vanderbilt and your hat who report their income under the peaches and your time. Or the New York Times published it just as we posted on Mon though it's not public. Today the lot has changed this really goes back to Supreme Court decision in 1920. That decided that. Unrealized. Gains their appreciation for things like your stock I own wind and Amazon goats. Based those does not have them pay taxes on that in less cheese sales so using it maybe he sells the fungus. Already be below cost sells phone is lifestyle but actually the ultra wealthy the billionaires. Often don't sell. Frequently they borrow against their stocks they don't sell off they don't pay tax and borrow against their stock. And sometimes they borrow all the way till they die and then they can indeed even in avoid. Unsafe acts after their death. Does that sound like an invasion so they they they make that money they get to enjoy the money but because they borrow against it. It doesn't get tax a how to policy makers. Justify treating. Jeff businesses dollar. That he earns on his investment better than I don't know maximize watchman is dollar than that he gets it is in his wages. Yes there year and questioned now to clearly this is entirely legal our first story. Is based entirely on legal. Or militants armed measures and new regulations and decisions that the wealthy have been checked piece the wealthy are entirely legally this is the system we have over trying to expose the system we have and explain it to people and show them what the consequences. Are all of this system where. A dollar per ultra wealthy person. He is treated differently in Texas them than a dollar. Are spurning her purse. And they have the ideas I guess it promotes job growth but history of job growth and a lot of parts in this country. Might contradict this now finally there is this important privacy issue it is an extraordinary leak. Private IRS tax data unprecedented really. From thousands of people your article says the report says and it stemmed. From a leak most Americans do expect at the iris is gonna keep your information private that's a bedrock commitment the iris. In fact a voluntary system that we have depends in part on that commitment. I does this reporting. Break that commitment. Well world. Really reporting very carefully and seriously in the public interest and we're being very careful stewards of this information first law we only have information on the 1% of the 1% tiny piece last yes it's. Thousands of the wealthiest individuals this country 330. Miller. We don't average people's. Tax information were also not publishing things will we knew we were only. Publishing things that we believe are in the than a little interest. And I defy anyone to say that knowing that chess pesos the richest man in the world a zero in federal income tax in two recent years is not in the public interest in fathom that art and so we. Take it very seriously and we're being responsible. Stewards and this information. And will continue to publish stories but we are pulling ourselves and ferry types. Well it certainly makes for fascinating and infuriating. Reading and I cannot recommended Jesse as a grad pro Republica thanks very much. Thanks for Aaron.

