Transcript for Inside a laboratory where the coronavirus is being studied

So this is our clinical laboratory in heaven or regional by looking at laboratory it is an -- safety level three laboratory. And that type of work they sign out in the center area is low personal producing procedures which means things that don't jostle articulate where people can be exposing themselves. Officer this isn't personal. And equipment. And then there's research laboratories on each side where we do more comprehensive earth I'll be using procedures such as growing culture the material. Possibly. I am doing anything we might BE causing particulates to generate air assault January it these laboratories are in incredibly specialized. So when you look at his face like its you're going to see basically tight seal. Operating maximum containment in order to help when of these laboratories. You have to essentially pressure tests the spaces to make sure that there's no. Penetration in the overall construction of the facility that would be just hours. Wayne's no holes Sobel pool so me I'm. What's special about these labs and how they really aren't that level protection and contain. It's their negative pressure and the whole idea if pressure is here is being sucked into here from inside that could be contaminated air isn't going out here is rivers in. So. When beaten through these different spaces the idea engineering controls that can happen to contain. You see something known as differential pressure differential pressure is competent but really the cascade of air. Your highest hazard things that you could be air quality procedures. Are actually done in areas where the pressures the deepest negative Alan Jackson. And experience. So it's not just the facility itself. Individuals that are going in you're in and yes personal protective equipment. He's not be as healthy laboratory processes today when everything that was in here they're going to be tied it suits their have actions covered. Depending on the agent working men in street clothes in her and you personally including you we're here person. And then he had to outlines multiple layers. And see where dozens of power here here I'm respirators and the protector dismembering. Something few basically. Positive pressure isn't yours and what's at stake here it's game. Are bringing national team are people actually part. It's these these laboratories we hear. The Irish would be prepared. For inoculation into hands. It also places where we take samples what samples higher fluid samples measles flopped Sadr. To follow the animals we're studying him all this scene between past and he's been slapped Houston and then start. Process he. So and that's it really interesting. Question. You're actually getting materials from outside is that there's an area especially yours that you have to pollen so we have systems like this. It's. All past and it's an inner locked. Container where if that door and inside of the land is opened up. Then you can't in the store and even if he did it wouldn't matter because you're asking that didn't care but still some additional control that you have to be. Contaminated materials that are how to clean but still infectious materials. This is how we get samples into the spaces from heart AB SO. Our people are on the receiving end that laboratory table he Wilson grabbed the sequences in her decontamination. Massacres. With detailed procedures. Is something even when this speaks to the level training people happy you don't see that isn't important. Experience aspects.

