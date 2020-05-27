Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Investigation launched into Central Park incident involving white woman and black man
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:31","description":"The commission sent a letter to the woman, requesting her cooperation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70908555","title":"Investigation launched into Central Park incident involving white woman and black man","url":"/US/video/investigation-launched-central-park-incident-involving-white-woman-70908555"}