Investigators identify Jane Doe No. 7 in Gilgo Beach murders

Karen Vergata's remains were found on New York's Fire Island in 1996, though it is not clear if this new victim is linked to suspect Rex Heuermann.

August 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live