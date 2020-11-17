Transcript for Iowa’s fight against COVID-19

The state of Iowa's one of the many states grappling with this. Cresting wave of corona virus cases 34 people died yesterday in Iowa from Colbert a single day record for that state and they've also just cross the threshold. Of 2000 deaths there during this entire pandemic mayor Bradley heart of Cedar Rapids joins us now to give us a sense in light on the ground there. Christmas mayor thanks for being with us and if I may. These losses these deaths how are they impacting your community and how are your health systems holding a well our house. So in no way I'm continuing to convert our rooms bomb to metal coated nation's other biggest. Who can show our hospitals continued to armed expressed to us is really understand. There's more so long long hours for so long. And I seen so many people die. So what asked us is bigger concern is as. Does not have enough staff to treat all these patients are not necessarily a big issue here. And they're working around the clock I'm sure Cedar Rapids. They had a rough go that this year the direct showed that had his August is now classified as a must construct a thunderstorm in US history terms of damage. At more than a lot of hurricanes so. How these multiple crises that have hit the community you lead how they impacted your people. Well heads certainly hasn't impacted. I think the whole country has. A coalition Teague and mask flying. Part of the reason. Case there's not a country Keebler and let her guard down. We had an estimated 6000 homes and businesses. Damaged or destroyed in trumbull was really Atlantic hurricane direction as the land hurricane winds a 140 miles an hour 45 minutes straight. Com that has added a stressful. Some people are working is organized religion just kept her roof shacks where Turkish and really focusing on guidelines we've we have and everyone knows now Turco in nineteen that sensor and it so this construction. Requires. Be close together now. May be there at all while wearing a mask. And take precautions. So we've got Dakota city and and the duration oh stress. As an underdog and we also have our students. In the classroom. In our area schools. And our colleges or universities. I know is a factor on what in our area as it isn't most college towns. So what works lol what are you trying to head to help people you know income to come to terms with distress and do the right saying when it comes to. What they can do damage would keep a lid on this pandemic. Earlier on calm pretty. Plus precautions clause in city buildings public endurance things on line. Are my phone. Calls or transit buses awhile because it was like a movie in Petri dish we took. Halloween we read retrofitted goes to protect drivers. Friends and say network masks entered that we only have passed capacity commitment backed oral Ulish. We've waited policies. That don't have that kind of interaction where the bus struck her down time we wait to you aren't happened. Run out there in the were you home now live downtown are happening constantly run out around two Jeter meters hum. We had caused some pupils as summer which is a big deal in how we only alzheimer's and I was long his mother country. And it was all summer our car market. On every other Saturday to honor to 120000 people. Those were all moved do you order on line you draw here are true. And your order and Muir trauma. Lots of changes there continue to stress. On the social distancing the mass I. And student mast mandated on September 2. Com and I think his will never no home. Oh. There are clearly more people wearing masks and gave him. Our area businesses. We posted we criticized closed just listen to our advantage consoles businesses and a chocolate he got them is Senator Kerry ours mask. And so they started to bring our mass of the patrons they're reducing you know needed to help. And homework continued OSHA and tell people who are masks and do though social distance in all the other guidelines. And and the governor of the state now imposing a statewide mass mandate after which. She didn't want to do that but let me ask you just done on a personal level I understand merit than you and your wife both had Colvin just all so what do you tell there was an experienced give to you as the leader in what do you tell people about. When you learn about the virus. Well we were really fortunate that we had very mild cases own. I know lots of people who who are hospitalized with a I know how serious and beat people and people who murder. Regularly are healthy. So it was I'm being quarantined was certainly a strange process at least or else say there we also had significant damage oral in the direction so where. I understand where people have that additional stress on we are home to an all we can to remind people I felt comfortable that I was always worried amassed. Whenever I was out and about it also I felt comfortable that I probably didn't transmit. Oh yeah the virus to anyone on the my wife. All right we're glad that you and she are both well mayor Bradley Hart good luck to you push and a good people listen you were Cedar Rapids in you sir. Acts.

