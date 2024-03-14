James Crumbley found guilty on 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter

The jury in James Crumbley’s trial found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter for all four victims of his son’s 2021 school shooting in Michigan. Crumbley will be sentenced April 19.

March 14, 2024

