Jan. 6 rioter who was seen in Pelosi's office is chided by judge at sentencing

Bigo Barnett was sentenced on Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, where he was seen with his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office.

May 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live