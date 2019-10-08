Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein, accused sex trafficker, dies by suicide: Officials

This is an ABC news special room. Thanks for joining us we are coming on here was breaking news sources telling ABC news that Jeffrey Epstein. Has died an apparent suicide overnight at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan that is according to three law enforcement sources. Who gave that information to ABC news. This is the federal lockup where the multimillionaire. Was being held wall awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges ABC's Stephanie Ramos has been covering the story this morning. In joins us now with more when he Lauren. With so sources tell ABC news Jeffrey Epstein took his own life the exact timing and circumstances are unclear right now with the mega millionaire. Is accused of exploiting and abusing dozens of minor girls he'd been around suicide watch. Getting New York City jail you'll remember he was found on responsive and sell last month with marks on his neck. Initially investigators thought he'd try to take his own life they were then looking into whether he was assaulted by another inmate. Or if he'd even paid some want to be him up. As he's attorneys had been fighting to get him out on bail but a judge refused. Prosecutors argued the mega millionaire's lifestyle and well made him an extreme flight risk. And this is a major development this case just getting under way or Stephanie Ross thanks so much we know you'll stay on top of it. I do want to bring in ABC's Tom yum as anchor of vote whirled news tonight all the weekends who's been following this Epstein Saugus since the very beginning. Tom what are you learning this morning. It was just a stunning turn of events I don't get reported there were reports thought that you try to commit suicide earlier and some. We're just really are a surprise shock to many of the victims who looked and hope being that if we each justice Jeffrey Epstein would. And it's six trapped in coral underage and you go to trial later her cute quote on quote BP's case. More than ten years ago in order put quit attorney in the southern district York. Whooping and duke case against Jeffrey Epstein are working hand and greeting his Manhattan mansion inside they found even more evidence. A picture of underage corals. And it is also called her yesterday. Oh portable associates are up separate court case. A quarter units are coming out and naming names some are common at this minute and politicians were all denied. Deputy Kenny and inappropriate but they sort of name names and circuit come out in the public and and what do you -- eat eat eat the thought of that. Somebody's Epstein is so important brought in and pocket week court's release of the case was getting bigger. He no girl's alleged to be like get free Epstein. Update on the receipt carpet they thought they were a team walked into jail cell. Eco Couric as well what they're speaking they is used so there's. But Jeffrey Epstein belongs to that they pain it is no more. That's stunning turn of developments here Tom and it raises a lot of questions about where the cases but the cases go from here as you pointed out because you mentioned all these other. People who were named in these new unsealed documents. FC now dying of an apparent suicide what what could this mean for prosecutors as they try to put this altogether now. Well the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein personally lobby oak brook but if they go after so what are so young to remember her her allegations out here. That simple little or quicker pre Epstein. To secure them with each young girls. Potential that in real are so important that wouldn't happen or criminally yet. But urged the that the current legal workers somebody's keep all. So to quit locate the liquidity and they're yet could continue in that direction are also simple cases. Got to remember tipper let you or at least. What hundred billion dollars multiple properties in new York New Mexico Palm Beach. That private island as well so happy being. So with civil cases. Eight Christie or work and now unequivocal case against Jeffrey Epstein is essentially no power a lot requests. He had on this and look remember. These allegations happened awkward years and we're talking about multiple. Multiple women who CB work. By jeopardy Epstein when they were under eight. Are still a lot of questions and and it definitely gotten caught people. Whit EE EO Jeffrey Epstein and cheek against him what was wrong called that they had a strong case against them it Cypriot who thought he had any income decreased. This time clearly he thought he couldn't. It will also raise a lot of questions for the Metropolitan Correctional Center which was dealing with an inmate who was on suicide watch. When all of this happened the correctional center had faced allegations before about the conditions. And a judge refusing that bond to Jeffrey abstain. Keeping him. Behind bars Tommy Elvis thank you so much for your information there. Again just to recap our breaking news for your sources telling ABC news that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide overnight at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. That of course the federal lock up. Where the multimillionaire was being held while awaiting trial on those federal sex trafficking charges and conspiracy we're going to reach for now to regular programming. And some parts of the country. That is Good Morning America will also have a complete racket wrap up coming up tonight on world news tonight with Tommy Thomas who will be in the chair. Also for other developments throughout the course of the day you can go to abcnews.com. Or ABC news app. For breaking news alerts for now I'm whit Johnson in New York. Have a good that. This has been a special. From ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.