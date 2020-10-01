Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein accusers on finally seeing him in custody in 2019: Part 9

In 2010, after his sentence was served, it seemed it was life back to normal for Epstein. And for his victims, probably seemed untouchable, as he spent more and more time at his private island retreat. Epstein decided to change residency and to live on the island permanently. He was renovating the entire home. By 2018, Epstein probably feels like he's put this whole thing behind him. And then "The Miami herald" comes out with an in-depth article about this plea deal that occurred behind the victims' backs. So for the first, the public hears from some of his palm beach victims. I had this extreme fear that everything that me and a few of the other girls did with "The herald" and talking, that made me nervous now that he was going to come after us. And then there's another issue for Epstein. There's also this ongoing civil lawsuit filed by Courtney wild and her lawyer Bradley Edwards to try and hold the government accountable for not informing the victims about the deal. Judge Marra ruled in February that the agreement violated the right the victims had to meaningfully confer with the prosecutor in the case before it was resolved. When a federal judge says, "The government broke the law," this was a huge victory for Courtney and other victims. That victory happens in a very different political climate than 2008. The me too movement is in full swing, and Alex Acosta, the prosecutor who made that so-called sweetheart deal with Epstein, is now the secretary of labor for president Donald Trump. Even as all these developments are happening in the background, all these civil suits across the country, Jeffrey Epstein is still living his best life. He flies in from Paris on July 6th. Jeffrey Epstein almost certainly thought that most of his troubles were behind him. He had no idea what was about to come. Multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday for alleged sex trafficking of girls in Florida and New York. It's been such a long time that I've waited for this one day just to happen and it's finally come. Maria actually received a text. And she just yelled and I didn't know what had happened. And she read it and I'm looking at my phone and I just start getting text messages from, you know, other people involved. We were so excited. We literally jumped up and down. We were both crying. It's definitely, I feel I do feel relief. But having said that, there's still a very powerful feeling of, okay, what's going to happen next? We're going to begin now with the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein. Today in court, prosecutors laying out the details and certain parts of their investigation. Just two days after his arrest, I was right there at the federal courthouse. There was a media frenzy. And behind all of this are the victims. It's been ten years they've been fighting, so, they come to court to see Jeffrey Epstein in person, including Courtney wild, who never let this go. For the first time, I get to see, face-to-face, the person who sexually abused me for years. Yeah, thank you. He's in federal custody. He's in handcuffs. We're awaiting a news conference here in New York City on sex trafficking charges against billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein. I'm just emotional, it's a lot. Just been waiting for this for so long, you know? Today, we announce the unsealing of sex trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein. Victim's voices, including the many voices of Epstein's alleged victims, must be heard. Just to hear that they're standing up for the victims, you know what I mean? It is just, like, so overwhelmingly un -- it's past due, you know? This is obviously a massive investigation. How do you compare this to other sex trafficking cases you've prosecuted in the past? Well, it's extremely significant, because of the number of years and the number of victims. The first court appearance with him was a very big hoopla. I definitely saw him look resigned. He's wearing prison garb, which is exactly the same as what everybody else has to wear. I never heard him speak, except for the not guilty. When you saw him, it just brought back bad memories? Yeah, it brought back the last time I saw him, which was right there at the massage table and it just started making me feel uneasy. Today was bittersweet. I got to see him, it brought back a lot of memories. But in the same way, it's like okay, I can start to move on, like, there is hope. Like our stories are mattering. And nobody is wanting to mess up what is going to happen to him, because everybody is paying attention. Jeffrey Epstein's money, Jeffrey Epstein's connections, weren't going to get him out of this case. And those associated with him, those that he cut deals with, are going to have to answer some very tough questions. Their judgment's going to come. They'd better be ready for the consequences.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.