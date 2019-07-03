Transcript for New Jersey man wins $273 Mega Millions jackpot

We'll talk about a close call the New Jersey men who won the 273. Million dollar Mega Millions jackpot says. People got the winning ticket at the stall when he bought it almost didn't have it. Mike where is he says he was distracted by Hezbollah when he walked out of a quick check storm leftist tickets behind. The 54 year old Susan good samaritan found that game too distorted to hold onto until he returned. As when he yard check the numbers on his ticket. Secret now bullet what happened. I just put the ticket back down much TV for about another half just got up ran upstairs got dressed nice that I got to go find out it's real. Went over to debate goes Smith and handed ticket in the guys that oh my god you're the winner. So that's what it feels like wow we're ski says the first thing he's gonna do. Is a by a pickup truck. That he's always wanted it to buy a bunch of pickup trucks and then he's gonna go to Ben we've occasions heaven and everybody around sound bite the Yankees to. Isn't your TV big yankees guy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.