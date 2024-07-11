JetBlue passenger alleges severe burns due to hot tea served amid turbulence

According to the complaint, filed on June 24, the "dangerously hot cup of tea" was allegedly served to Tahjana Lewis while there was "ongoing turbulence" with the "fasten seat belt" sign turned on.

July 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live