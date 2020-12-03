Transcript for JetBlue passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Terminal five at John F Kennedy Airport has undergone additional cleaning after a passenger on a jetBlue flight tested positive. For Covert nineteen news after seven was up over Kennedy Airport this morning the plane arrived at Palm Beach airport just before 9 PM last night the passengers. In a so called limited containment area. Separate from the airport's main terminal passengers were given instructions on monitoring their health over the next few days and were allowed to leave the airport.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.