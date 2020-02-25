-
Now Playing: Man arrested in attack on deacon during Catholic Mass
-
Now Playing: Man working to get abandoned photographs to families
-
Now Playing: Officer fired after video shows him arresting 6-year-old
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein accuser 'so happy' after guilty verdict
-
Now Playing: Sanders is new target amid Fidel Castro praise
-
Now Playing: Winter storm gains strength in heartland
-
Now Playing: CDC warning fuels day 2 of financial market losses
-
Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Ronan Farrow discusses his reaction to the Weinstein verdict
-
Now Playing: Jif teams up with GIPHY
-
Now Playing: Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO
-
Now Playing: 9/11 memorial vandalized in Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: Amazon debuts cashier-free grocery store
-
Now Playing: Mimi Haley says focus on blaming victims needs to shift
-
Now Playing: Mimi Haley says she’s ‘really relieved and grateful’ about Harvey Weinstein conviction
-
Now Playing: Sea lion returned to water after traveling on Washington roadway
-
Now Playing: Celebrating 'hidden figure' Katherine Johnson
-
Now Playing: Plastic ring jammed into duck’s bill in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein accuser, Gloria Allred discuss the verdict
-
Now Playing: Couple wires $800K to scammer