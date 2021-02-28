Transcript for John Legend discusses his response to George Floyd's death

With George fully staffed and so many other things that happened over the course of time when we were all. So apart and isolated. It was your heart breaking I mean what were you thinking. At first I was just mad and grieving I hate. This repeated story that is so much a part of black Americans experience in this country. I want to stop so we contributed to bell funds and then I tried to be a part of the conversation in the country where we talked about. What we do to do better to this point we spent far too much on law enforcement. On jails and imprisons them black people been bearing the brunt of that. When you were growing up. Were you thinking all the time like I'm gonna make the world a better place I'm gonna change things. I didn't cut you I didn't think I even wrote an essay about it I was fifteen I said I'm going to be as successful musician I'm gonna. Use that success and fame and acclaim to make my community bettors make of stronger. And it was informed by the artist that I loved like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye and Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin is also armed by the activists that I have been reading and thousands are the key it. They were my super heroes and I wanted to live a life that was impact won't like they did.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.