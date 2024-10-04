Judge in Daniel Penny subway chokehold case to rule on admissibility issue

A New York City judge is set to rule on an admissibility issue in the case of former Marine Daniel Penny, who is charged in the chokehold killing of Jordan Neely on a subway last year.

October 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live