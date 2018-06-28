Transcript for July 3, 1992: Take a trip down Route 66

As Marco Polo add the old silk road Americans have route 66. That's because route 66. Much of it anyway. Carries more legend than travelers these days. It inspired Jack Carroll wecht to hit the road in the 1950s. It took migrants Weston John Steinbeck's the grapes of rats. Songs in a TV series carried it's named. And for decades it carried station wagons filled with families to the Grand Canyon and beyond. But what's happened on route 66 lately. As it turns out plenty. This year marks the 66 anniversary of route 66. A single road that spanned 2400 miles covered eight states and three time zones. A ruled that passed through so many cities and towns that it became known. As the main street of America. Starting just yards from Lake Michigan that grant park in Chicago and endings steps from the Pacific and Santa Monica California. It was one of the first eyewear is linking east and west. Route 66 was born of frontier trails and rural roads. Now it is mine passed by bigger faster interstates. More efficient no doubt. But on memorable is blurred asphalt. Can it compete with a roadside attractions like a teepee shaped more tell. Or a Cadillac farm. It's the kind of stuff that on route 66 made getting there the adventure. So where is this road of legend and dreams. Correspondent John McKenzie and producer Bryan Myers went looking and found it. In that place where fond memories a store. It is 1106 sun W. Cards anymore all falsely. You're fiberglass and plastic you don't have all the home. Don't have all the different third and styles. We'll all go together we. You know we'd all. I can't let anything grader can people one car. Yeah how to get your pride about her car show in Pontiac Illinois. The chance to peer under the hood and into the past. This is a celebration of America's automobiles. The places they've traveled and people live carried. And it's all here on the edge of America's most famous highway. The TV series back in route 66. It's tired in 1968 with this model car lot line. And end if things get new Corvette route 66. No what. I got that restless feeling. Let's just go. I think that a lot of people feel felt trapped by traditional circumstance. And the statement we made was pull up roots and see the world and I think a lot of people dreamed about doing it symbolizes freedom. There's a lot left a protective sick. Author Michael Wallace who spent the last two years traveling route 66. The road the Hokies went on the road. It's still there. And more important are the people who are still out on the road. That's what it's all of snap. Yes we'll but we've. Those people who remain. People like Steve funk route 66 was a first paved road. Through no heart. So it was quite important group found that were on him and important for the towers adjacent to their collars. Flunks great grandfather settled here in 1820 forward. From the old road repair or. The war part. What was going home. Still trend going by additional. Cars come true if it is just go through. For that style. They buy a bottle for. Maybe it's for whatever. We had the software that the rumors. Route 66 is a time before this country became in their. Before we were shopping mall and fax machines and you're drinking water imported from France. The time when this art Deco motel was considered the ultimate in roadside launching. When families would drive for days to visit the cage. The time when travelers would stop at a pig farm to pray for safe journey. Yeah Alan hill road in their battle lot of even kept gardens stopping stops handled prayer and. France is Smart maintains his roadside shrine in Raymond Illinois. One fell he lives here in town and I think he believes in god Illinois but you tell you know Reuters I don't this segment apparent but he says not go by your place say the hail marries says. And all my life if you long of this world movement. I will keep that up along with I can't. And old. People are a lot different quieter towns are not a Qaeda had been. The big city life. And that's why Lisa and Tony had been are spending their vacation roaming the old road. Kim has been told you have here is OK I got up at some Asselta. The great old road masters of a group fifties and things like that people that would its take a trip just to take a trip just to go unseat something of an excuse to drive the car. See something like this. What do you call list and it just rep round barn. As call a tornado Barnett what I have are. Popular today. It's known from one coat the uttered came across the ocean. Soon as we get our bathrooms they. In making rated for have squared it now appears to are waiting sir. I'm gonna get energy up here. It's absolutely. For sure that not everyone's head out for a trip down to it. If you don't like to slow down and go through small towns. Don't get on route sixty. If you don't like the adventure of Bryan avenue restaurant cafe or greasy spoon don't get near the mother road. If you don't like to go to sleep at night and a run down motor court listen at the eighteen Wheeler executive room. Route 66 that for you. Word from Bristow and other landmark along old historic highway 66. It'll be closing down and just a few weeks. Thurmond's motel and Bristow will be replaced by a banking center when it does goes down. Plane Thurman says it's. It's time to give up. In his words we've done all we can do it's just time. I used everyone travel. Very small towns but what they interstate highways some. Aren't bikes. Actually there in a hurry to get or they're going. Your latest act fast to play a vital do you ever think your group because this place them. Well. I guess eventually you know and knew it would. This happened. Go this way this time so. Will be closed and Boller by the end of the month. Lake general Eisenhower. He had become so enamored with the ought to bombing Germany during the war but he won it to build these rate interstate highways in this country. And that's when they began decertify 166 and it took several decades. But the road has persisted. And people are now rediscover a 166. In some cases actually rebuilding businesses along the way. Two years ago Doug and Pam Jennings took over this abandoned trading post it could to soak. Home. I think a lot of it this way that you try to draw people back tears at Richmond. We're trying to promote the American Indian art and Oklahoma. 67 tribes here. And I think people respond responded that want to see something that's now are more real. Lot more basic. Betemit. Building we have a lot of history here it's been here since forty day. It's of a special place. A special place. That's just how the old cattle town of McLean Texas is billing itself as he tries to attract tourists. Well I probably all over rural America is slowly slipping a little bit up but. We're very fortunate here that we are home old route sixty exits many ever smaller triumph of the Arnold 66 do not have we. So we're slowly. Billing her businesses back back we have three new fit through there and pound this year. All tourist industry is very important and we intend to cater to it and we intend to make them feel at home and let them know that we're glad to have them read and do better tomorrow. That kind of optimism was never sheared England real New Mexico. Farther down the road on route 66. Glenn Rio had four gas stations and motels to give shops three restaurants and a bar. Then leaders stayed opened here in 1973. Within two years every business and close the population dropped from fifty to ten. About all that was left in this town was the United States post office. Last Saturday it to close down. My name is Stanley marsh. And I live in Amarillo Texas and my daddy was rich in my bottle with good Logan. And this is the Cadillac Ranch it is a monument in the American grain and brought up on highway 66. Marsh planted ten cars in a field off route 66. We planted these Cadillac right here because what I was growing up I was born in 1938 migraine. Was to hit the road and hit highway 66 and go to Las Vegas. And break the bank and go to Hollywood and go to the beach and find a blonde and go to Hollywood again and be a movie star but I was got to go 11 of these Cadillac. What they were the criteria of good. Cadillac resembles more women's masterpiece. Cadillacs you was marvelous styling and engineering his knowledge your Cadillac you. This is the greatest and most popular American art attraction that the Second World War a greatly compare the mount Rushmore. And it only thing that really is like it is the statue of liberty and that's spring. The interstates the turnpike fair predictable. But on route 66. There's poetry there its history there's adventure when you going to air route 66 cafe. Whether it's in Rolla Missouri are two comparing him Mexico and you've not been there before you don't know if you're gonna get tell Maine poisoning. Or find the ultimate feast. The club cafe in Santa Rosa New Mexico promises just such a feat. For more than fifty years the staff here has been serving hungry travelers. They took pride that they they called it Mike Bartrum it wasn't the order saying it was the quote saying that's my question with a waitress and that's my question. It was a personal. And tear each steel issues. We have 400 year old recipes that have been in our families that we have transfer to thwart it. So when you eat and he's cheap power or kick or Chile you're really teaching children. There's no other place like it. That's just what Hollywood said about New Mexico's natural beauty. The state became a natural setting for the cowboy and Indian films of the forties and fifties. Kirk Douglas Burt Lancaster Allen led Robert Taylor. All stayed in the el Rancho hotel and route 66. Dollar remembered by those who used to work here. Down lingo resource in there into the bar. You know hours. In the air and give my hearts fund. And that's what idiot they gave them their in his arsenal game Robert. T here was married to Barbara Stanwyck taught the time. That he was pounding here cheap and easy to get us an evening call from from Barbara every and and the telephone operators have they had this mobile six point they listen on in on the conversation. That let that Ronald Reagan. He was my favorite. And lift sanctions you have me in his lap and tell him to put a dollar in my garner. Write finite yes they're starting to work here. But that the movie was sitting up there like that button is pushed her over equipment but. He dubbed it kicked out of it eases up routine I didn't think he'd do let it. Huntsman did it. With. Route 66 changes so much through the eight states it reverses it changes in topography. Changes in weather climate. It lends Leos are the prairies that and handle the desert and end up back in the water if the Great Lakes to the ocean. So it's a constantly. Changing situation. This is a beautiful forested section of route 66 when in the few forested sections. In the southwest teary Cleveland. He's an historian at the kind bad national forest outside Flagstaff Arizona. There was not one route 66 that's kind of balance the it was constantly being improved dislike group moving our highways today. So whenever they would improve it they would abandon old stretches out there is lying waiting for us to discover them. It is hard to imagine it really wasn't there at the time was built what type a traffic took place in this room. That's what's fascinating to me this stretch the ten years that it was route 66 carried all the dust bowl refugees headed out to California. From the midwest. This guy a good. I gathered his family enough you. They listen they just want coming just wanted to tour that was. It it was just a continuation. For weeks on Munson and usually just got a comer McConnell coming right through Seligman Arizona. Right by Angel del good deal is front window. If they were traveling during the winner. Here for the almost froze to death on atrocities that if it was in the summertime here shortly we're so thirsty for Russell water. They're gonna incorporate into your house who have written distort them steals again after getting better keep them woo them. They took steps to halt the desperate migratory work. The result was an ugly situation that made no one. It's if it's peppered its peppered with tears rusted that six of pepper with tears it's that were what drew with dreams of a better way of life. And that's for oldest 66 of world. From Republican governance is if this were very you. Jerusalem realize a dream song then the but that's where they were. That's where it happened. Barrett in 1940 average 66 became a road of men and arms. There was the war. And so all civilian traffic really ceased we weren't manufacturing cars anymore. There was no gasoline there were no tires so they were great convoys of troops. Men and women going to air bases in the west and to the east. For soldier and civilian alike going to the west on route 66 meant going over the black mountains. Ups which banked turns and here paean careers. Whether look for a few gusting winds from the mountain areas on into the desert since we're at 102 degrees outside a birthday station studios. Here are off route 66 in California's Mojave Desert general Patton train his troops during the Second World War. One more reason so many Europeans take an interest in this room. We like to see something. Oh for the real America Gerrard who sink in his family from the Netherlands are spending two weeks on route 66. Because we are coming from a very whips. No country. Had the dissidents were most impressive. Coolers until. It's so dried so empty. And dangerous the at least in the 1930s and forties lots of cars broke man. And that the that was a problem because they'd overheat and lateral where old Celeste Gilliam lives in bars still California. The road let him eat it. If you broke Dan if while. X Dan Wright and make and let you write this. And in the sand they go in circles activity in the then bit him insane and they are whiners. One more set of mountains and the promised land was at hand and everybody was heading west every word this anyway by other fortune. Dog run California in the sunshine it all. Songwriter Bobby troupe was heading west with his wife in 1946. So we're dotted line she was always hesitant about making nice gesture. But about three days after she would Blanchard kicked out of 66. List. All of god that's a wonderful title one legged. So I wrote half of the song in the car the way out there and when I get out there six days after I got there my idol that goal. You don't ever plan to vote we win. Don't mind doing it paid. Riley it and then I really have been that's your students just goes all all wrong and it may be that. For decades route 66 was the ribbon the tide this country together. Today it may not always be marred it may not even be on the map. But most of that road is still there. And a new generation of Americans is heading out to find. Taking the time to slow down and looked back. Want this summer there is new life on an old road. Then again.

