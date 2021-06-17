Transcript for Juneteenth to become 1st new federal holiday since 1983

Aware of turned to Sami it's happening. This afternoon president Biden set to sign a bill into law within the hour making June 18 an official federal holiday June team. Celebrated across the country. Predominately black American communities to mark the day when federal troops arrived in Texas to ensure that all enslave its people knew they were freed and war in fact free. Let's go back David harper along with Lee right regard American history professor at Brandeis university and ABC news contributor for more. So layup for so we begin with your primary is the twelfth federal holiday on the calendar the first to be recognized since Martin Luther King Jr. day in 1983. How significant is this do you think. We did she usually see if this isn't really big moment early in two years ago wiping most people would never happened magic that GMT would be better. On the earth at a holiday since Martin's king junior day ended up under. Debate and I think it's the big considering I send this legislation and you know senate voted unanimously. Or teen people and representatives. NCAA Adams and so it is robbing people and so. Are. You thinking our. What is your nation's symbol symbolically or so in away and this is going to be essentially the United States. Seeking absolution and casinos. Any sentence sleep or do it where it is solely symbolic. But there is our met symbolism and certainly we should be she real should be ecstatic. This is no federal. And Avery this bill passed an overwhelming support in the house and a unanimous vote. In the senate but some activists earliest point are criticizing this as symbolic change compared to things like police reform or reparations so. Where do those efforts stand in congress right now. Right in announcing GMT that's a federal holiday falls short I think the other legislative priorities that I would substantively. Impact the lives of African Americans in this country so if you look at. I things like voting rights and how police reform both stalled in the senate. I if you look at this so called war plan aren't born critical race theory VV teachings which would include. Ivy to teaching about the lasting impacts of slavery as being banned in states all across this country. And so I guess you know there are folks who are are very happy to see. That June 18 that is now a born to be a federal holiday but for them. That you either should be cherry on the top of all these other a legislative. Priorities not the only victory. Obsolete so lit this bill. Is set to be signed just the day before the holiday will be officially observed for the first time. So give my kids are going to be off school to Mars are a lot. How unusual is that the does that matter that huge fighter with a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Which seems unusual now but there was a big fight about that took years how unusual is that that it happened this quickly. Some of the things we can tick to determine how unusual is that the amount of time that his last federal always ask each law. Now is an armed in Jr. holiday we know that there was an enormous category and that the president the time rigging what is what is incredibly mean can't. I sign this bill while begrudgingly did. Until it CDC's. Mimi in only his next. I can't. We you know. In our. Year Sistine at. Least brutality. And quality are doing racial equality about the historical legacy of discrimination and racism and countries. And many. Something right. Passing a federal holiday would be. A rider would be. It took some. Very rapidly during. Means that we can use single. Symbolism a holiday as opposed the concrete action and how it. Order and civil rights leaders asking or. Not just the last year. Really generation. And so we. Are rapidly. But. Reason. Is because it it. To be easy. But people to symbolically recognized. Holiday. As close to doing concrete work to quit in chief in real solutions. And Avery we know federal workers will observe June 18 tomorrow on the eighteenth of the nineteen falls on Saturday. But vineyards stock exchange for example will not close for du nineteen this year saying that they'll consider closing for 20/20 two still how can we expect assault to play out. Tomorrow and then in future years. Right I you know I think that there's going to be lots of celebrations. Locally in states and in cities across this country I think that we could be heading for something that is similar. To the way the MLK day. I was handle it you know over the fact that it was signed in 1983 it wasn't until I in the year 2000 that all fifty states recognize I'm Martin Luther King Day and so it could be something similar to that I of course isn't he folks who. Hope that change comes a lot quicker. Purely a work. We're seeing this change on the federal level but as Avery just mentioned there states are different economic guy who did not know seventeen years passed before all fifty states recognized. Martin Luther King Jr. day. Hard to find anybody who objects to what Martin Luther King did Martin's king Jr. day it's a how states honored. The June team to holiday in recent years what types of celebrations do you think we can expect to see. Sure and he wanted to be at his mercy it's been fascinating. This is back rent now we choose eight. I don't have any kind of anti celebration and consume what originally and urged is largely an African American immigration rooted in the saw it coming ask. Has spread across the United States irrespective it. The role of the federal government and federal government agents in politicians and meters she paid that he too. Legacy so we know these kinds of celebrations. Been happening we know. Everything in me he should or should Christians I recognize -- patient. Happening really stands out 1860. I 1866. So the Indy heaters. Showcase this these things have been happening they will continue and people sell her critics. She's now. When and recognizing that freedom and justice and harmony and equality. Is something all of us can celebrate Lira regard and every harper thanks very much. You.

