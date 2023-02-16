Jurors see new footage of Alex Murdaugh's interrogation in week 4 of murder trial

Criminal defense attorney Channa Lloyd joins ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim to discuss the latest revelations from the murder trial for disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh.

February 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live