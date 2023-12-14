Jury begins deliberations in Giuliani defamation trial

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders has the latest as the defamation case against Rudy Giuliani goes to the jury for deliberations.

December 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live