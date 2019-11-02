Transcript for 5 juveniles arrested for murder of Nashville musician shot in front of his home

Public memorial will be held this afternoon for Nashville musician shot in what police are calling a senseless killing. 24 year old Kyle your let's was shot an hour outside his home police have charged five boys and girls between the ages of twelve and sixteen. They see the kids first robbed your lips of his wallet but shot when he refused to give up his car keys. It out. As well there's like a little bit a I like it can't second. A second delay in Tunisia and in England just you know pop pop pop and then it wedded to and at a twelve seconds my god sent. Yeah it was like patsy. Sais today in the use it to me they've finished hall.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.