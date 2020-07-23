Transcript for Kansas school board rejects executive order delaying school year

Delaying the start of the school year until after Labor Day I was governor Kelly's plan to keep kids in staffers are safer. During a remote meeting today the state health director Leigh Norman showed the state school board the rise in coping cases since the state reopened. So this is a terrible trend line and it is not. Level mafia. The board had to approve the governor's Labor Day plan. West Ganges member Jeanne covered and others say that local control is at stake. And there is nothing in this executive order that could not brandy be done any industry get they chose to use now. Dino horse and Salina sonatas prayers witnesses. Ordered to earn some areas and Johnson counting of that is. Wearing one metro area member Steve Roberts used this heavily covered meeting to explain his thoughts on school reform. Including this. Sing Christmas care. But don't prohibit non Christian religious songs are all. The other Kansas City area member Janet law says a pandemic is not a local control issue. Teachers desperately. Want to be back in their classrooms. With peace. But many of them are terrified but return. The board split five lines so the motion failed the governor's lawyer says despite the rejection today the administration may have some other ideas about. How to handle school this fall.

