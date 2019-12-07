Transcript for R. Kelly arrested on charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice

And guys we move on to embattled singer. Indictment and charges a federal child pornography. And obstruction of justice so I'm joined by Stephanie watch with more. Stephanie I feel like this is becoming one of those things where it's hard to keep up with because he's in an out of court or these charges new. The ads definitely hard to keep up with these are new charges we're talking about. Two separate federal indictments that came down yesterday the first was actually a thirteen count indictment that was returned by a federal grand jury in Chicago. Now in that they're charging cat Kelly with conspiracy defraud the US who we are shin child pornography among other things it's all stemming. From elect's sexual contact that he had in the ninety's with five minor females apparently that sexual contact was allegedly recorded according to the records. Interesting about this indictment Kelly in his former business manager or actually being charged with. Obstructing justice and there being it's being alleged that they he'd victims and witnesses not to cooperate with law enforcement. Including in that 2008 Trout where he was acquitted on all charges. Also five count indictment out at the eastern district of New York in Brooklyn that charges him with racketeering. Well so that's that's quite a bit so what I want to ask you is. This new arrests is this stemming from the documentary by chance some surviving. Yeah most certainly it stemmed directly from surviving are highlights from documentary BK fed in New York especially a Homeland Security. Investigations. Agent actually watched the documentary. That's spurred the investigation and that's why we're here today with this indictment. So he's gonna be in jail at least over the weekend and Tilley has the bond hearing yes for sure he's scheduled to actually be in court again this afternoon for what's called a removal hearing. Authorities will seek to extradite him to Brooklyn at some point to face those charges. And no word yet from the Cook County State's attorney how this new these two new indictments might affect his current criminal case in Chicago. All right Stephanie last thank you for the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.