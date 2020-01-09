Suspect identified in Kenosha protest shootings Plus, Jacob Blake’s father says his paralyzed son was handcuffed to his hospital bed despite no charges filed against him. ABC's Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

New details on 17-year-old arrested after allegedly killing 2 in Kenosha Kyle Rittenhouse was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the Tuesday shooting, some of which was captured on cellphone video.