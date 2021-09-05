Transcript for Kentucky Derby winner fails drug test: Trainer

Yesterday. I was I got a call from Jimmy Barnes reminds him to the airport and I got some horrible news he's sitting at world news for me that he's just been. Been served by the Kentucky racing commission that. Medina spirit or derby horse had been. Tested positive for. 21. And all I can tell you is that. Beta methods don't even though it's and allowed the drug maybe they're viewed it medication. I've we did not give it my bed Marion nobody here we read that may affect. But he and his beard has never been treated with intimate and so this horse was never treated wood that. And he's a great horse he doesn't deserve this. He ran a gallon race. And to me I just feel. You know like these last eighteen months but I've gone through and is just like. It's like all of us right here just imagine yourselves. Going to work every day and they tested do every day. Four these levels. These contamination levels and they told you if you tested positive you're going to be fired that's where I feel I do not feel safe. Katrina and I if it's getting worse and to me. You know going forward I mean how to enjoy that you know to train hurtling. You don't move forward from knowing that something like this can happen and it is just it's complete injustice. And but we're gonna I'm minutes fight it tooth and l.'s business hours you know. I owe it to the horse I owe it to the owners and I owe it to our industry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.