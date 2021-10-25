Kevin Gough, defense attorney for William ‘Roddy” Bryan set to give opening statement

The defense is not denying that Travis McMichael shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery but is arguing it was in self-defense. Law and Crime host Terri Austin weighs in on the defense attorney's strategy.

