Transcript for Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in indecent assault case

I'm not how much you got seven following the latest on Kevin Spacey obviously had a pretty public fall from grace now he had his first appearance in court. Lindy Davis our friends in Nantucket following the latest on. What happened in that court and after Lindy so what is he up to now what's next for comes BC. Hi Maggie right after making this court appearance here yesterday Kevin Spacey that got a private jet flew back to Washington DC he got in the driver's seat of an SUV and was promptly pulled over. First meeting he was able to get away without a speeding ticket but as for the case against him that he was arraigned for the building right behind me that's still looms large helpings are out here are starting to. Get back to the quiet offseason quite a difference from the mob scene that we saw here yesterday all in anticipation all of that. Moment just a few minutes inside the courtroom for Kevin Spacey is arraignment. The legal team for the two time Oscar winner entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Safety is charged with felony indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping and then eighteen year old and a Nantucket bar in 2016. Spacing nodded but did not speak during a brief hearing. In the packed standing room only courtroom the judge ordered the 59 year old actor to stay away from the alleged victim and the alleged victim's family. Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh says it's her son. This Basie assaulted and she says that her son admits telling Stacy was 23 even though he was just eighteen years old at the time. While space he's hardly been seen publicly since multiple allegations have been lodged against him. On Christmas Eve the very same day he was charged they see of course posted a video on Twitter. With the act sentenced darkness of his Netflix character frank Underwood suggesting among other things that people should not rush to judgment without the facts. Another hearing is set to take place on March 4 Spacey does not have to make an appearance at that hearing Maggie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.