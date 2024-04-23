Key takeaways from day 6 of Trump's hush money trial

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with defense attorney Arthur Aidala on day 6 of Donald Trump’s hush money trial, where Judge Merchan heard gag order arguments and David Pecker testified.

April 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live