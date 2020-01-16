Transcript for 5 kids removed from family when locked cages found

Dismayed and surprised us. Jon Rigby lives a few doors down from this this station home he wrote to 46 where authorities say they arrested three suspects after finding cages for children and signed a home just. So surprised them. Then backed me go one our own. You know just. Just houses away. And not really know authorities received information about a possible child abuse situation. And -- welfare check at the home Monday. Airport making contact with four children ranging from three to eleven years old. I've seen speeding buses. Hardly ever seen children I wouldn't known except for the school buses that children related. Investigators salts you would in cages with blocks. Authorities say evidence shows that children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions on Wednesday authorities arrested 66 year old Pamela bond. 169 year old James Bond and thirty year old highland may end in charges and each went several counts of aggravated child abuse. And reckless endangerment. All three suspects are being held on bonds more than 100000. Dollars each. You see people you know you see him coming though the man is the only one I've ever seen over there. From where I've learned that's just and it's called. Investigators say an eight month old baby also lives at the home. But was not home during the welfare check all thigh that children are in the care of the Lee county department of human resources.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.