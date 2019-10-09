Transcript for First lady Melania Trump tweets she is 'deeply concerned' about vaping epidemic

We turn to the danger of five that they related deaths of yesterday First Lady Maloney a trumped its weeded saying she was concerned of the growing epidemic of and one of the major companies that Jewell are coming under fire for the marketing. Of their products as a safe alternative to smoking so I'm joined now by Stephanie ads in our DC bureau. I'm Stephanie good to see you what is the new warning from the FDA. To Jules. Yes so so this week that FDA sensual all of the latest in a series of warnings basically saying. That the company has been marketing these products as a safer alternative to cigarettes without really backing that claim up with scientific evidence. So there's a lot of concern obviously given the the newly discovered illnesses that. You know a lot of people are using these things. Thinking or assuming are being. Implied heavily by the marketing materials that they are safe for and then combustible cigarettes without they're actually being enough evidence that that's actually the case. And the thing is is that they Jules. This specific product is still. Popular with teens un despite the fact that the company deleted all their social media account. Right well we all know that once something is posted online it lives forever right so. Jewel the company has said that they are not explicitly marketing to teenagers they responded to previous warnings by taking down a lot of that social media marketing. But there's. Still a lot of content out there online at around Jewell and the being and even among aims to grant influence parents and young people just posting about their personal. The change habits so. There's a lot of concern from from regulators that. The way that young people are being introduced to these products is still through very consistent exposure to messages about them on social media. And that that's something that really needs to be addressed. And so the government is looking for answers I know there's. A CDC investigation but the government is looking for answers and in regard to Howell all of these illnesses and in deaths are coming about yes. Yeah absolutely the CDC and has really launched a full investigation into some of these illnesses. To try to figure out obviously what is is causing the problems. But also what the response should be in terms of of how to really educate people about the risks of beeping. Thank you Stephanie on Stephanie M right here in our DC bureau with the updates.

