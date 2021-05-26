Transcript for Landmark reopens with suicide prevention efforts

Today tickets go on sale for the vessel at hats in yards for the first time since January visitors. Can return on Friday the attraction Tim burly closed after three people. Tip their own lives while visiting the sculpture but it reopens it will have a greater focus on suicide prevention people will be required to visit the sculpture. With at least one other person the size of the staff and security forces also being tripled. And sons have gone up offering help for people in distress and if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide please reach out to the national suicide prevention hotline. That number is 180273. Talk someone is available to help you 24 hours a day.

