Transcript for LAPD officer allegedly victimized in revenge porn scandal

This is the last place the last thing I ever wanted to do it I'm just. Thanks god that it came to this. LAPD detective Isa Belle Diego's rose through the ranks at the LA PB over nearly thirty years today in court a judge granted biggest a permanent restraining order against LAPD senior lead officer Danny reedy. The Yeager says her five year extramarital affair with reading turned violent. But he beat her at times forced her to have sex and circulated sexually explicit photos of her within the LAPD after she broke up with him in August. We don't know how many people have seen is explicit photos we do have witnesses that they were being passed around among differently PD officers. Which is highly inappropriate. Reidy has previously denied every allegation against him but today he did not show up in courts to contest a restraining order. His attorney told the judge that really is exercising his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent quote. We are not admitting any thing nor are we denying anything. Any testimony from where he could be used against him in a pending criminal investigation. On Sunday night at. I think that's because. He knows. That we would it looked forward to cross examining him. Exhibits in the restraining order include the nude photos of Diego's and text messages allegedly from reedy. Quote I will post the pictures I swear I will ruin you. Diego says Reidy also threatened to send the photos to her family including her husband former LAPD assistant chief George V Vegas. I love my job it's the only time I've had where. I got so much satisfaction. And it's very size city like this is not what I wanted to. I don't deserve their.

