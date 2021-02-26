‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: The Texas power grid failure

More
ABC News’ Ginger Zee looks at the failures that led to Texas’ crippling winter power outage, and how our changing climate can lead to extreme events requiring more preparation.
7:00 | 02/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: The Texas power grid failure

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:00","description":"ABC News’ Ginger Zee looks at the failures that led to Texas’ crippling winter power outage, and how our changing climate can lead to extreme events requiring more preparation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76125196","title":"‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: The Texas power grid failure","url":"/US/video/late-ginger-zee-texas-power-grid-failure-76125196"}