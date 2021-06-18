‘It’s Not Too Late’: Megadrought hits Lake Powell

More
ABC News’ Ginger Zee reports from Lake Powell on the Utah-Arizona border, where extreme drought is now unearthing sunken boats as water levels recede.
5:58 | 06/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘It’s Not Too Late’: Megadrought hits Lake Powell

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:58","description":"ABC News’ Ginger Zee reports from Lake Powell on the Utah-Arizona border, where extreme drought is now unearthing sunken boats as water levels recede. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78347751","title":"‘It’s Not Too Late’: Megadrought hits Lake Powell","url":"/US/video/late-megadrought-hits-lake-powell-78347751"}