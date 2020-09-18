‘It’s Not Too Late': Restoring the Gulf Coast to minimize storm impacts

More
ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee looks at how human activity has left the Gulf Coast vulnerable to flooding and at efforts to rebuild and restore the coast.
6:32 | 09/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘It’s Not Too Late': Restoring the Gulf Coast to minimize storm impacts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:32","description":"ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee looks at how human activity has left the Gulf Coast vulnerable to flooding and at efforts to rebuild and restore the coast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73085273","title":"‘It’s Not Too Late': Restoring the Gulf Coast to minimize storm impacts","url":"/US/video/late-restoring-gulf-coast-minimize-storm-impacts-73085273"}