Transcript for The latest updates on COVID-19

It is a new week and this is our new show what you need to know when this unprecedented corona virus pandemic. The emergency touching every aspect of so many of our lives. And we are committed to bringing you essential information that can help you when your Kelly's get through this time safely and seemingly. So were very happier with us today we want to get right to the big developments. The United States now has the third highest total of coded nineteen cases in the world just behind China and Italy. At least eleven states have stayed at home orders in place in major cities with more than 54 million kids now home from school. There is some good news more than 98000 people have recovered worldwide. And with me now is our ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton so. Jen what is the latest where are we now. Well Amy there was a lot of that happened over the weekend especially around testing because if we look back a couple of weeks the big focus was on. Are there enough test for every one that was the messaging and we kept hearing now that the tests have been rolled out. We see a major bottleneck. Especially at hot spots areas like new York New York City the West Coast for people who are having symptoms. And thinking that they want to get a test now. There's two really important concepts here there is absolutely the need it for at the swab testing for what we called point of care testing which would be a test that could come back. Within fifteen minutes or an hour just like a pregnancy tester an HIV test. And and it's a push for something we called so reality testing which is a blood test to show us if we'd been exposed to this virus in the past. All of that is really really important to be able to paint the landscape of our understanding of just how common. This corona virus is in the United States however the flip side. Is that if everyone who has even the most mild symptom tries to go get a test. It is absolutely. Sucking down the valuable resource as a PPE is masks gowns at Sadr as well as jeopardizing health care workers and those are our most vulnerable an important resource is right now yet so they're they're kind of in competition with each because I wanted to ask you about kitchen and where are we on that personal protective equipment that we know so many health care providers. Need what are we dealing with in terms of shortages. Well where I can only tell you what I've heard from my friends and colleagues who are doctors and nurses here in New York City. They are in critical condition they are in some cases using. Rain ponchos garbage bags for downs. Obviously date Derek masks are in critically low supply. New York Presbyterian Hospital telling its employees they get one mask. And that's it. On this so we need to see those kind of flood the the health care system in these hot spots immediately. But that's why we need to strike this delicate balance between. Testing a lot of people to know how common things are and not testing done very very mild people right now because we just don't have those resource as death makes perfect sense doctor John national be checking back in with you thank you so much.

