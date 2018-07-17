New video shows moment of lava bomb explosion

A lava bomb punctured the roof of a tour boat in Hawaii Monday injuring 23 people near where lava from the Kilauea volcano continues to spill into the ocean, the Hawaii Civil Defense Agency said.
1:28 | 07/17/18

