Transcript for Lawmakers react to Trump's comments on Russian meddling

Where were already getting a sense of how congress might respond to president trumps. In Cindy airy comments on Russia we heard from both Republican leaders in the house and the senate today and they express support of imposing additional sanctions on Russia there's one senate bill it's got bipartisan support. That's being discussed that would penalize Russia further. If they do any new election interference. There's also been discussions behind closed doors about existing bills. That would strengthen election security around the country there is another bipartisan bill. That would increase the intelligence sharing relationship between federal authorities and state election officials that's. Also being discussed as an option here. Now none of those bills are going to pass in the very near term in the next week or so because congress simply doesn't work that fast. Four bills of that kind of complication but what they couldn't do in the near term. Is passe non binding resolution basically a statement of support. Re affirming their belief in the intelligence community's assessment that Russia dean in fact interfere in the when he sixteen presidential election. I'm Alan Rogan thanks for watching ABC news live.

