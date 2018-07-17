Lawmakers react to Trump's comments on Russian meddling

More
Congress could take action in response to Trump, who said Putin's denial of election interference was "strong."
1:07 | 07/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawmakers react to Trump's comments on Russian meddling
Where were already getting a sense of how congress might respond to president trumps. In Cindy airy comments on Russia we heard from both Republican leaders in the house and the senate today and they express support of imposing additional sanctions on Russia there's one senate bill it's got bipartisan support. That's being discussed that would penalize Russia further. If they do any new election interference. There's also been discussions behind closed doors about existing bills. That would strengthen election security around the country there is another bipartisan bill. That would increase the intelligence sharing relationship between federal authorities and state election officials that's. Also being discussed as an option here. Now none of those bills are going to pass in the very near term in the next week or so because congress simply doesn't work that fast. Four bills of that kind of complication but what they couldn't do in the near term. Is passe non binding resolution basically a statement of support. Re affirming their belief in the intelligence community's assessment that Russia dean in fact interfere in the when he sixteen presidential election. I'm Alan Rogan thanks for watching ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56652122,"title":"Lawmakers react to Trump's comments on Russian meddling","duration":"1:07","description":"Congress could take action in response to Trump, who said Putin's denial of election interference was \"strong.\" ","url":"/US/video/lawmakers-react-trumps-comments-russian-meddling-56652122","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.