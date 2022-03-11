New lawsuit claims NYPD collects DNA for 'rogue' database

A new class action lawsuit accuses the NYPD of secretly collecting genetic material from thousands of New Yorkers and storing it indefinitely in a "rogue" database.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live