Transcript for Lawyer: Woman in alleged GoFundMe scheme was 'trying to help'

Prosecutors are calling of go funding scam that couple and the homeless vet all charged. After raising 400000 dollars in donations. Tonight that woman's lawyer just speaking out moments ago now defending her. Here's ABC's with Johnson. Tonight the woman accused along with two others of an epic lied a scam thousands of Americans now wants everyone to believe she too was duped. Kate is being used in being set up. To continue to be the face of this and to continue to do what she was trying to do. Which is help. A homeless veteran. The attorney representing Kate McClure says it was her boyfriend at the time mark Demeco and Johnny Bobbitt who met first and push the alleged scheme. Telling a viral tale about Bob at a homeless veterans. Offering Kate his last twenty dollars when she ran out of gas but less than an hour after their go funny page went live. Prosecutors say McClure texted a friend in admitting it was fake writing. OK so wait the gas part is completely made up but the guy isn't. I had to make something up to make people feel bad on Kate's part it was opting it was exaggeration. Trying to help this veteran. David McClure is attorney says she and Demeco are no longer together lawyers representing her alleged co conspirators declined to comment.

