Transcript for LeBron James opens school for at-risk kids in Ohio

NBA superstar LeBron James may be headed to the lakers but if today was any indication Ohio. Still holds a big place in his heart of course it does James that are winning a school it. Akron that's his hometown sports editor Ryan field he would more on why this school is so special to him Brian. Bill Diana to give you an idea just how big a deal this was to LeBron he tweeted last night about having first day of school jitters before calling this one of if not the greatest moments of his life. He was on hand today's the grand opening of the I'd promised school his hometown of Akron Ohio the school. Unlike any other in the sense that it not only helps act wins most challenged students with education and support. But also provides educational career and emotional support for parents as well. The doors opened today to 243. And fourth grade students and for LeBron it was the culmination of a lot of pride and hard work. I think here from. Akron Ohio must so. I'll remember. Walk in these same streets. Soul will people actually why. Why school. That's part of the reason why a notice streets they walk. A noted trials and tribulations that they go through go to ups the down because I've been there. I know exactly what they going to. A fantastic gesture by LeBron the school plans to expand to grades one through eight. By 2022.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.