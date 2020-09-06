Lesson from Camden? ‘We view our police officers as guardians, not warriors'

More
A county executive and former mayor discuss successful police reforms and offer advice for other cities.
6:13 | 06/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lesson from Camden? ‘We view our police officers as guardians, not warriors'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:13","description":"A county executive and former mayor discuss successful police reforms and offer advice for other cities. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71143488","title":"Lesson from Camden? ‘We view our police officers as guardians, not warriors'","url":"/US/video/lesson-camden-view-police-officers-guardians-warriors-71143488"}