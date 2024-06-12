LGBTQ+ asylum-seekers search for safety in US after persecution abroad

With at least 67 countries criminalizing same-sex relations, LGBTQ+ people are searching for freedom in the U.S. instead.

June 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live