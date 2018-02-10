Life-threatening flash flooding possible from remnants of Hurricane Rosa

Rosa is a tropical depression as it moves over Baja California and spreads heavy rain into the Southwest and the Rockies on Tuesday morning.
10/02/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Life-threatening flash flooding possible from remnants of Hurricane Rosa
Well back here in this country let's take a look now at your weather for this Tuesday morning. Heavy rain from tropical storm rows is moving into the southwest including Arizona and parts of New Mexico Utah and even Colorado. More than eleven million people are under flash flood watches. With life threatening floods possible over the next several days along with possible landslides. A look at today's temperatures it'll be 81 degrees in Phoenix were will be wet still. And nearly ninety in New Orleans and Memphis. Cindy seven in New York Great Falls already in fall like temperatures of 49.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

