Life-threatening flooding forces evacuations on the Hawaiian island of Maui

After heavy rain, some Maui residents were urged to evacuate Monday after a dam overflowed and caused flooding that destroyed homes.
0:29 | 03/09/21

A developing story from Hawaii at least thirteen inches of rain have forced evacuations on Maui where officials fear dam is in danger of failing. Several homes have been damaged or destroyed and more rain is expected to read this week. Back here on the mainland most of the country is seeing some late winter warmth the New York area's expected to reach sixty degrees today mid sixties around the Great Lakes and for Denver as well but still chilly in the northern Rockies where snow will be falling today. Seven. 63. Albuquerque.

