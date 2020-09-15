Transcript for Life-threatening storm surge expected as Hurricane Sally targets the Gulf Coast

And storm surge is always a major concern for the lower and city of New Orleans chief meteorologist ginger zee. Is there now ginger good morning. Hey good morning today and there are some good is that we're gonna move to the Hastings get to Mississippi because I do think that that's his gonna take the brunt of the surge. In the heavy rain which could top out. Around two feet so I wanna take you to the map now and just show you what we have and the timing of this how should become a hurricane tonight. It should make landfall tomorrow whether that clips the mouth of the Mississippi there in Louisiana which if that does by the way it would be the fourth. Tropical cyclone to make landfall in. Louisiana just this here. But and a one and it goes up close the pass Christy and somewhere between there and Gulfport. Don't pay attention necessarily right for the line because remember that northeast side at the site is where all of this lopsided storm it really has the heaviest rain in the strongest winds. Busier gonna end up with some of the strongest surge. East of there now that's sad when you start to push water over us lower amount of time. You could see seven to eleven feet of storm surge anywhere and that a hot pink area that includes the eastern side of New Orleans if you zoom and a little Lake Pontchartrain. Especially as rob was saying with that northeast wind when it turns back around that we will be on the west side of it. That would be concerning for a lot of folks because it's gonna push that water back toward the Marlins now. There are lots of levied areas I think that they should hold with this amount a surge but of course will be watching. Going into the next 24 hours I am. And did you what is kind of surging mean. For people in that area for the Gulf Coast for the next few hours what do you what do you expect. There's just south is hard enough to understand that you have to think about it like this right now. Fees to mean by about 200 miles in the center of the storm hundred that in the bubble of water that bubble of water moves toward land. And what's gonna happen here especially along the Gulf Coast it's very different than how we have set up San East Coast East Coast looks like this the continental shelf for that. Right off the beach kind of falls off like that Clinton's. That clip when you've got to bubble of water coming accessible after the wall and kind of deflect some of it or absorb some of it before it gets inland and it kind of meat should not panic now as far inland whereas on the Gulf Coast sit here here in New Orleans or your somewhere near Mississippi and Alabama. You have a much less steep. Writes it's not a cliff it's more of this gradual incline and allow that bubble of water up and over in into the land much further and that finally start to talk about. In Lindsay potential for storm surged by ten sometimes thirty miles and that's why it's such a dip. Different set up here along the Gulf Coast and I know that he's our drone camera we've got that out. People talk about New Orleans being a bull and they say why did they catalyst city under water under sea level when they didn't and that's something that I was learning just yesterday Diane. It that this city. Once the mountainous it being very low of course but it's the way that humans that we manipulated and battled. On the Mississippi and move that river and took away land that absorbs it had access speed bumps it would kind of got ourselves hot not such a great favor changing the delta. Nine and now we built up those levees and hoping to stave off some of that and I know that day as rob showed us improve them dramatically after Katrina zone. Lot of people hoping that those levees can withstand. This storm and many more going forward but also ginger Anne or Sally isn't the only storm that you're watching right now so tell us a little bit of that hurricane Paula I know the I there engulf all of Bermuda overnight so. What kind of damage every scene there and where's that storm heading next. The Atlantic had. I tropical storms right now five plus the mostly seen in nearly fifty years and one of them Paul and bad hurricane made its way over Bermuda. This satellite image is just. Frightening I mean to be able to zoom in and this morning and see the island of Bermuda. Through the I of the hurricane that's not great is once they get communication Hampshire we're gonna see a lot more of the images of the impacts there. Gooden is though it is is that Paulette turns away from land Cella aside from some you know higher surf along the East Coast you will not see that. Making its way there we are just as rob had mentioned. Midway just passed plan a logical peak and that's what the Atlanta looks like you also have Teddy now which could impact Bermuda again. And then we're watching tropical depression 21 so we'll keep. All of the is I have a feeling I'll be. Not home a lot in the next couple early sand. Keeping you busy year boys will miss you we miss you here to ginger but I know you're doing important work to warn people to take these storms seriously. Some we've already seen how important those warnings are so thank you ginger.

