-
Now Playing: Hurricane Sally forces evacuations along Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Drone video shows Oregon city nearly wiped out by wildfire
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Hurricane Sally closing in on the Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Hurricane Sandy advances on the Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Alabama braces for Hurricane Sally in the middle of a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Sally closes in on the Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Nat Geo shares what scientists think dinosaurs really looked like
-
Now Playing: Trump staffer accuses CDC scientists of 'sedition'
-
Now Playing: Trump rally prompts $3,000 fine
-
Now Playing: Wildfires fuel climate change debate
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises as wildfires rage in the West
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Sally expected to make landfall later today
-
Now Playing: Timelapse captures smoke billowing across Oregon sky
-
Now Playing: Pitbull rescued from dog fighting ring heals along with his owners
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Sally is set to slam into the Gulf coast
-
Now Playing: How climate change is tied to the wildfires burning through the West Coast: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Inside the wildfires devastating the Pacific Northwest: Part 1
-
Now Playing: California official on ‘catastrophic’ wildfires: ‘Our communities are under threat’