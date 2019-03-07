Transcript for Lightning strike causes major fire at a Jim Beam facility in Kentucky

I'm Sonny if every guy gets and what we're county Kentucky on major fire at this Jim beam warehouse filled with a 45000. Bergen barrels of what we're county. Caught fire Tuesday night's. And on this Wednesday afternoon. Crews are still working to put out the flames this started at 11:30 PM Tuesday after two barrel warehouses that the Jim beam facility engulf in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire and the second warehouse but flames are still visible almost fifteen hours after it started. Right now arson investigators say a lightning strike is what caused the flames Jim beam barrels hold about 53 gallon suburban which means more than two million gallons could be destroyed authorities say could take several more days about the hot spots. And for the determine how much damage at the facility sustained. Allen spokesperson for being sung for the Chicago based spirits company that owns Jim beam says they will work with local authorities to determine the cause. Answering mediate today impacts and what our county Kentucky I'm summits every guy gets. And you're watching ABC news lives.

