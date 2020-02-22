Lori Vallow makes 1st court appearance in Hawaii

More
Vallow, 46, was arrested Feb. 20 in Kauai, Hawaii, after allegedly running off with her new husband, Chad Daybell, as her two children back in Idaho have been missing since September.
1:55 | 02/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lori Vallow makes 1st court appearance in Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"Vallow, 46, was arrested Feb. 20 in Kauai, Hawaii, after allegedly running off with her new husband, Chad Daybell, as her two children back in Idaho have been missing since September.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69137837","title":"Lori Vallow makes 1st court appearance in Hawaii","url":"/US/video/lori-vallow-makes-1st-court-appearance-hawaii-69137837"}